The newest Bills fashion statement; All by the hands of a nonprofit that employs refugees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new fashion piece is here, and is already spreading throughout the seats at Highmark stadium. Water Buffalo hats were created by the Water Buffalo Club 716.

The club's founder, Therese Forton-Barnes came up with the idea because she was a diehard Flintstones fan. She even calls herself 'The Grand Poobah."

But this club is now working with Stitch Buffalo to make these hats available for people to purchase. Stitch Buffalo is a nonprofit that gives refugees and immigrants a chance to continue their sewing passions.

In terms of pricing, the hats start at $60. You can buy them by clicking here.