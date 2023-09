BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Many people got an important lesson on the environment this weekend, and how we all need to do our part to help keep it in good shape.

The Aquarium of Niagara held its annual Beach Cleanup at Ft. Niagara State Park Saturday.

More than 70 people came out to clear trash from along the beach and the shoreline.

This year volunteers removed more than 400 pounds of trash, keeping it out of the water and protecting important aquatic ecosystems.