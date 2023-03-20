The National Multiple Sclerosis Society is raising money to support MS research

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — When it comes to Multiple Sclerosis, some said the diagnosis can be a heavy weight to carry. However, as researchers continue to push for a cure, the National MS Society is putting a spin on the way you can help.

"Without question, almost everyone whether they know it or not, knows someone with multiple sclerosis," said Denise Herkey-Jarosch, who is living with MS and serving as the MS District Leader. "There's a very high rate of MS in Western New York."

The National MS Society said it's "an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body."

"At its core, it's a disease that kind of effects your motor skills," said Kevin Espinosa, Chair of the Board of Trustees. "It impacts your ability, you know some days you may have tingling or numb hands or feet or you may be cloudy or foggy as people typically call it where it. Just impacts your ability to function on a day to day basis."

The National MS Society said nearly 1 million people are living with MS in the United States and they all have a story to tell and a reason to spread awareness.

"I was having some sensory issues but at the time I was in graduate school and everyone's like well your just stressed out," said Herkey-Jarosch. "Eventually it took some time. Got to the right doctor and doing an MRI and lumbar spine they confirmed that it was multiple sclerosis."

"Yeah so I got involved with the MS society because my mother has MS," said Espinosa. "So it's really important for me to give back to my mother the way that my parents have always given to me."

Sunday night at the Classic Lanes Bowling Alley in Kenmore, the National MS Society hosted the first annual Strike and Sing out for MS Fundraiser. The money raised went to supporting people living with MS and furthering research.

"Research dollars are so important so that we find way to improve the life of those who are affected with this disease but also to find a cure," said Herkey-Jarosch.

"I have the opportunity through the MS Society to participate in a lot of our leadership events nationally and we're very close to a cure," said Espinosa. "It feel like we have our grips on a cure for the first time ever and it'll be really important to be apart of that and to help see those who are living with MS no longest suffered from any of the side effects they see."

The National MS Society has several ways to take part in their mission. You can find more information at their website nationalmssociety.org.