'The most unprecedented market I have seen': Are Buffalo homes overvalued?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Broker Michael Burke took 7 News on a tour of his latest listing located at 300 Brompton Road in Amherst. The unique property built in the 1800s just hit the market Friday.

"The details throughout this home are just spectacular," said Burke. "There are 4 fireplaces throughout this home."

The nearly 5,000 square foot ranch also features many built-ins, terraces, a natural gas well on the property, and over 2.5 acres with a tennis and pickle ball court.

"There's a great flow from the family room, great room, the sunroom and the bedroom," said Burke.

He is confident this property will sell fast not only because it's unique but he also says our current market is strong.

"I've been with HUNT for over 20 years and this is the most unprecedented market I have seen, multiple offers on many of the properties," says Burke.

Burke said he's not surprised Buffalo continues to make headlines for its real estate market but he doesn't necessarily agree with a recent headline putting Buffalo on the list of the "Most Overvalued Housing Market."

He said we have been undervalued for a long time and that's changing as more people take notice of the houses here, "We're finally catching up to the national housing market."

"We're still very affordable relative to medium income," said James Conley a Licensed Sales Person with MJ Peterson.

Conley said there are currently 815 single-family homes for sale in Erie County and many are getting multiple offers depending on the price point.

He said he recently noticed a new trend: more people choosing to retire in Western New York. He says there are three reasons why.

"They still have friends and family in the area so they're wishing to be closer to them. The cost of living is cheaper than where it is they're moving from and in many cases the health care system here is more robust," said Conley.

Other driving factors: our school districts, commute times and prices.

"You look at a median home sale price in the US which is in excess of $400,000. We're still sitting at $275,000 on an average home price sale," Conley said.

While this new listing in Amherst is well above the median home price, at $1.25 million, Burke said he already has interest in the property.

"The character and charm throughout this house is so spectacular. It's really a one-of-a-kind and a rare find," said Burke.