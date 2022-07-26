BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What would you do if you won more than 830 million dollars? That's the jackpot in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing. We spoke with lottery ticket buyers at Delta Sonic on Transit Road all hoping to win big!

Ian Abramsky says he doesn't usually buy a lottery ticket but when the jackpot is this high he's in! We asked him how he picks his numbers. Ian says, "usually birthdays and things like that...lucky numbers!" Ian says if he wins he will buy his parents a house in Florida and donate to charity. Another lottery ticket buyer, Andrew Wrzosek, says if he wins he will quit his job, start his own medical company and take care of his family.

Larkin Postles wasn't planning on buying a ticket today until she saw us. She says, "I was just buying my gas and I only had my credit card. You made me so desperate for a lottery ticket. I had to go scrounge in my car for a couple dollars." If Postles wins she plans to, "go on a nice vacation and take my whole family with me, buy a nice house and probably give a lot of it away..."

The odds of winning the whole thing are 1 in 303 million. Tuesday's jackpot is the fourth highest in history. The jackpot has been without a winner for the last three months.