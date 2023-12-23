'The mall has been like coming home' Vendors, shoppers reminisce shopping at Eastern Hills

CLARENCE, NY — With Christmas days away, Eastern Hills Mall vendors, store owners, and shoppers encourage all to shop locally for the holidays, especially with many storefronts closing to make way for new developments in the mall.

WKBW

"I'm glad that everyone is coming together in the community to support us., But I wish we were doing this next year. I wish we were continuing to do some of the other great events that I have been a part of," said Evin Jackson, owner of Boujee Bonnet Co.

Jackson and other vendors say this year is a harsh reminder of the previous years of the once-hustling mall.

"The Eastern Hills Mall has always been like going home, and it has been a great place, and it's going to be a bittersweet experience to lose this being here because it has been a huge part of the community," said John Chmielewski of Alchemy of Spirits.

A non-profit inside the mall is sad to put on one of the organization's last holiday celebrations events.

WKBW

"That's going to be something of the past, I think, so it's very sad. There are a lot of tears when we leave, but you know what we can do?" said Dee Miller, Founder of Hope Project of WNY.

While another store owner Pam Engelhardt says she has been too busy whipping up treats to mourn the loss of the mall.

WKBW

"It hasn't really hit me yet, because right now it's really busy because we're into the holiday season and we're just fulfilling a lot of orders and things like that. So that part hasn't hit met yet, but it will be bittersweet," said Engelhardt, owner of Pam's Puddings and Pies.

Officials say the project is expected to occur over 20 years.

New plans for a re-developed Eastern Hills Mall include:



1,435 residential units

516,375 square feet of retail/commercial space

92,250 square feet for restaurants

58,000 square feet for hotel space

352,700 square feet for office space

62,200 square feet of entertainment

21,475 square feet for fitness

87 multi-family residential units.

But for now, you can still visit the mall from 10 until 6 pm Saturday and 12 until 5pm Sunday.