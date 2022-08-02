The 'Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt' set to return for third year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt, which is hosted by local police departments, is set to return for the third year.
This year the hunt will take place from August 5 to August 14, according to its Facebook page the following police agencies will be participating:
- Amherst police
- Village Of Hamburg police
- Town of Tonawanda police
- NFTA Transit police
- Lackawanna police
- Town of Orchard Park police
- West Seneca police
- Depew police
- Lancaster police
- Cheektowaga police
Each department hides a number of ducks in their area parks, including the special "Lucky Duck," and families are encouraged to find all of them. Once you find it, take a picture of it and submit it and you're entered into a random prize drawing.
You can find more information on the hunt's Facebook page here.