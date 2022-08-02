The 'Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt' set to return for third year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt, which is hosted by local police departments, is set to return for the third year.

This year the hunt will take place from August 5 to August 14, according to its Facebook page the following police agencies will be participating:

Amherst police

Village Of Hamburg police

Town of Tonawanda police

NFTA Transit police

Lackawanna police

Town of Orchard Park police

West Seneca police

Depew police

Lancaster police

Cheektowaga police

Each department hides a number of ducks in their area parks, including the special "Lucky Duck," and families are encouraged to find all of them. Once you find it, take a picture of it and submit it and you're entered into a random prize drawing.

You can find more information on the hunt's Facebook page here.