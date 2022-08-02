Watch Now
The 'Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt' set to return for third year

8 local police departments are participating in this year's Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt
Posted at 11:15 AM, Aug 02, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt, which is hosted by local police departments, is set to return for the third year.

This year the hunt will take place from August 5 to August 14, according to its Facebook page the following police agencies will be participating:

  • Amherst police
  • Village Of Hamburg police
  • Town of Tonawanda police
  • NFTA Transit police
  • Lackawanna police
  • Town of Orchard Park police
  • West Seneca police
  • Depew police
  • Lancaster police
  • Cheektowaga police

Each department hides a number of ducks in their area parks, including the special "Lucky Duck," and families are encouraged to find all of them. Once you find it, take a picture of it and submit it and you're entered into a random prize drawing.

You can find more information on the hunt's Facebook page here.

