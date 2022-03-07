The luck of the Irish brings Green Beer Sunday to Tonawandas

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — We're nearly into the second week of March, as people begin to turn their attention to things like spring and St. Patrick's Day.

Saturday we had the Shamrock Run, and then, Green Beer Sunday in the Tonawandas.

This 7th annual event took place at Gateway Harbor Park, and the newly constructed pavilion at the Canal Plaza.

Organizers kicked off the festivities with a parade that began at Main and Broad, and of course plenty of green beer to go around.

The party after the parade featured live Irish music and traditional food from the homeland.