The Lovejoy community shows support to first responders who risked thire lives during the Chirstmas Blizzard

LOVEJOY N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's Lovejoy community came together to show support for the first responders who put their lives at risk saving dozens of people during the Christmas blizzard of 2022.

"Even after the storm I'm still kind of like helping them either get home or just something they need in their house," Buffalo blizzard hero William Kless said. Just keeping in communication with them because they're so touched and now their family. They're considered family."

Kless said he saved more than 50 people in the Lovejoy area with just his snowmobile. He, along with other community members and firefighters, sold shirts at Engine 28 for $20 each to help build buffalo back up.

"When I heard the windows happen to be broken at the Engine during the blizzard," Organizer of the t-shirt sale Tom Mazzone said. "I wanted to do something to raise some money to off-set the cost of the broken windows."

Lieutenant Pete Densin said first responders are trained to handle situations like the blizzard and seeing the community pour back into the station warms his heart.

"We love to serve the community we love to give back but to have the community focus its energy on giving back to you feels reciprocal feels special feels nice," Denis said.

If you didn't get a chance to buy a shirt and would like to buy one contact Tom Mazzone by visiting this website.