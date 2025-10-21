The Little Club on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo is closing next month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo is losing a restaurant next month.

The Little Club announced on Instagram that it will close on Saturday, November 8.

The restaurant and wine bar posted a picture with the following message:

After much reflection, we’ve made the very difficult decision that The Little Club will close after service on Saturday, November 8th. ❣️



This place has been so special — a home for joy and discovery — of great wine, incredible food, and marvelous company. 🥂 We’re endlessly grateful to you, our incredible guests, and to our truly extraordinary team who made this little space shine.



While this chapter is ending, it’s not the end for this space. For now, we’ll pause and thoughtfully consider what comes next.



📅 In the meantime, we’re looking forward to a memorable final few weeks — come say hi, raise a glass, and toast the last 7 years with us.



🎁 Gift cards will be fully honored at Ristorante Lombardo, where our family has been proud to welcome Buffalo for 50 years — and we look forward to the next 50.



From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for supporting The Little Club. We can’t wait to welcome you at Lombardo’s soon. ❤️



With gratitude,

The Lombardo Family

The Little Club served its community for seven years.

Gift cards will be honored at Ristorante Lombardo, which is located directly across the street.