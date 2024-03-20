The Lion King, Hamilton, Back to the Future headline blockbuster new season at Shea's

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Marty McFly. Simba. Juliet. Alexander Hamilton. All of these iconic figures from the past are now part of the future of theatre in Downtown Buffalo.

Shea's Performing Arts Center announced its Five Star Bank 2024-25 Broadway Season Tuesday night, and the lineup is filled with productions that have brought Buffalo audiences to their feet in the past, and brand new shows that are packing a new generation of theatregoers in on Broadway.

The blockbuster season, which includes a total of eight productions, begins in September with "Some Like it Hot," a high-kicking song and dance hit which scored four Tony Awards and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Some Like It Hot (Broadway cast) Some Like It Hot

The audience favorite "Hamilton" will make its third stop at Shea's in October, this time as a special subscriber add-on. Season subscribers will have the option to purchase tickets in June for an additional cost before seats go on sale to the general public.

The new musical "& Juliet," a modern twist on Shakespeare's tragic love story, will light up the stage in November with a score that features popular pop anthems from the likes of Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Kelly Clarkson.

andjuliet.org & Juliet

Disney's "The Lion Ling" roars back into Buffalo for a two-and-a-half week run around the Christmas holiday, while "A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical" will arrive in April. "Back to the Future," the new hit musical based on the 80s classic film, will transport audiences back in time when the DeLorean rolls onto the Shea's stage next June.

abeautifulnoisethemusical.com A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Season tickets are on sale now at sheas.org.

Five Star Bank 2024-25 Broadway Season

Some Like it Hot

September 24-29, 2024

Hamilton (Special Subscriber Add-On)

October 10-27, 2024

& Juliet

November 19-24, 2024

Disney's The Lion King

December 18-January 5, 2025

The Wiz

March 4-9, 2025

Shucked

March 25-30, 2025

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

April 8-13, 2025

Back to the Future

June 24-29, 2025

