The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is working toward a cure for Type 1 Diabetes

According to the CDC, in 2019 244,000 children and 1.6 million adults aged 20 years or older were diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. Dr. Teresa Quattrin, Attending Endocrinologist at Oishei Children's Hospital said cases are still on the rise.

"So given that Type 1 Diabetes effect one in 300 children and it's estimated that many adults are actually mislabeled as adult diabetes or Type 2, it's important that we devote resources," said Dr. Teresa Quattrin, Attending Endocrinologist at Oishei Children's Hospital.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is hoping to beat the odds in a world wide effort to end Type 1 Diabetes.

"Type 1 Diabetes is the name of the disease but for so many folks it is someone sitting across the kitchen table from them," said Tom Guagliardo, Executive Director for The Upstate New York Chapter of JDRF. "Right? It's Sydni and Tom. There's a name to that."

Guagliardo said the organization has spent 53 years working to cure, prevent and treat Type 1 Diabetes and its complications. For 30 of those years, Tops Friendly Markets has had a hand in the effort and has raised over $14 million.

"The money raised through campaigns like our 30 years partnership with Tops has allowed us, allowed the organization to break through's and devices, artificial pancreases, and all of that for the treatment," said Guagliardo.

Guagliardo said funding also goes toward community engagement which allows newly diagnosed familes to connect with others so they know they're not alone.

"Life is very difficult and it's a burden and can be a stigma," said Quattrin. "Devoting research dollars is really of paramount importance."

Over the next few weeks you can add a donation to help find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes to your grocery list. The JDRF Fundraising Campaign runs from March 5th to the 25th. At participating Tops, all it takes is one dollar or rounding up at the register to help fund research that could change someone's life.

"The scientist at the organization will say this," said Quattrin. "They are dedicated to utilizing all the resources they have to find cure."