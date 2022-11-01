The Josh Allen famous hurdle sign has been taken down and relocated

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — So far it's been an unforgettable football season. Josh Allen hurdling over a defender in the revenge match-up against the Kansas City Chiefs has certainly created some noise around town.

The Bills fanbase had to celebrate this insane move in true Buffalo style. The people over at Zoom Buffalo did some re-decorating on Hertle Avenue in North Buffalo - but this new look is no more.

After speaking with Zoom Buffalo, they said the city asked them to take the sign down. But with Halloween costumes being inspired and a game day weekend, Zoom Buffalo asked for the sign to stay up until Monday.

Zoom Buffalo shortly after asked Fairy Cake Cupcakery to be the new home of the Allen sign. The co-owner, Kelly Audette, of the bakery said they are very excited to be the new home.

"I'm thrilled the replacement is on our building," she said. "I just feel bad cause Buffalo we just love our football team we love the Bills so it's too bad it had to be taken down on Hertel. But we're happy it's with us now and people can still come and take their pictures."

Since the Allen sign has found a new home, the bakery is now having a photo contest.

All you need to know about the contest:

take a picture with the sign

hashtag Fairy Cakes Jumps for Josh

The winner will be chosen this Saturday, and will receive a cookie cake with Josh Allen's famous hurdle on it and a pair of Josh Allen earrings.

