The inaugural SUNY Cannabis Conference took on the NCCC campus teaching community members the industry

SANBORN N.Y. (WKBW) — The inaugural SUNY Cannabis Conference brought together Genesee, SUNY, Jamestown and Niagara County Community Colleges.This partnership brought out students, community members, venders and keynote speakers including local doctors.

"We are here to help people. From human to human we should be trying to help each other," Recent NCCC graduate Joshua McMahon said.

He has a degree in horticulture and is passionate about the future of the weed industry. McMahon said this conference is educating and spreading awareness to the growing business.,

"This is to show the public about the usefulness of a cannabis curriculum," he said.

Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs at NCCC Brian Michel

said this convention is just the beginning and expects to see more events with the help of a state awarded one million dollar grant.

"It truly represents a milestone in the development in the cannabis industry and the conveyance of community education," Michel said.

He said NCCC offers a curriculum that teaches all aspects of the cannabis industry including harvesting, business, marketing and more. Local venders and non profits tell me this is a step in the right direct as the weed industry is ever changing in the State of New York.

For more information on the program at NCCC or the conference visit this website.