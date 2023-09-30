The Hispanic art community aims to educate and connect the WNY community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From literature to paintings, the Hispanic art community is in full force in Western New York.

The Raíces Theater Company is the only Hispanic and Latino theater company in Western New York. They work to produce plays and musicals infused with Hispanic and Latino influences.

María Pérez Gómez is the Managing Director at the company, which inspired her to write her book "The Magic Closet Mystery, a Puertorican Adventure."The story comes complete with songs to sing along to including the "lelolai" song.

Her story helps to bring hope after experiencing grief and loss, which she has gone through in her own life. Her brother died when he was just seven years old, and it was hard on her and her family. But she was able to come out of it stronger and become a beacon of hope for others.

"Being a Latina in this position, being a writer and being able to communicate with other people has been an honor."

Efrain Burgos is a Hairstylist who has his own salon on Niagara Street. The mural outside of his property is known for its bright colors and artistry. He says people have even come out from places like Pittsburgh to get a glimpse of the mural because of how beautiful it is. Like his father, community leader Alexandre Burgos holds art close to his heart.

"Art is an imitation of life, but in many ways, art can be a catalyst for change, it can inspire people."

Efrain says art is very important to him. He has even dedicated a whole room to his collection of Puerto Rican-based memorabilia to keep a piece of home close to him.

"I love art... when I travel around the world, I don't pick a city just to go to a city. I look at the photos and I study the city and when I see beautiful buildings and beautiful art, that's how I decide I'm going to that city. "

He says the city of San Juan in his home of Puerto Rico is a piece of art in itself. The mural of Roberto Clemente outside his salon helps keep him close to home.

He is so thankful to Los Artistas del Barrio who helped to make everything possible.

Aileen Gonzalez-Marti founded the group in 2016 with Co-founder Michelle Agosto. Gonzalez-Marti says the organization is full of different backgrounds and individuals.

"The majority of the paintings I do are inspired by our Hispanic culture, in our Latino culture. In the experiences that we have."

Michelle Agosto says the group welcomes anyone and everyone to showcase art.

"When people really start dissecting that, they realize that our story is not that dissimilar to their story. And that's what makes the connection."

Los Artistas del Barrio is set to have a few events coming up throughout the year including their Annual Art Exhibition "Beyond Borders" starting October 1st at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center.