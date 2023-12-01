BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Hertel Christmas Market is open for business. Every Saturday through Christmas, you can shop the market at Hertel and Parker Avenue.

There are 10 sheds, each housing different vendors every week. You can also pick up your Christmas tree from the Christmas Tree Guys, Jack Brady and Harry Serrotte. When asked about what it means to open for business on Hertel, they tell us they were approached by a man last year who used to sell trees out of that lot 40 years ago. "It's nice to bring back the tradition and bring this side of Hertel and North Buffalo together and it's been great," Brady says.

The Christmas Tree Guys have trees ranging from three to 15 feet tall. They will even deliver them to your home.

The market is open on Saturdays from noon to 8 pm. The tree lot is open daily starting at 10 am.

