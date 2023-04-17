The Healthy Kids Running Series back in action getting kids moving and learning about a health lifestyle

WILLIAMSVILLE N.Y. (WKBW) — A national effort to get kids moving and living an active lifestyle is right here in Western New York at the Maple East Elementary School. The Healthy Kids Running Series is a non-profit that provides and five week running series for kids ages 2 to 14.

The Western New York Community Coordinators, Jennifer Dexinger and her husband, said this program is all about creating a fun and healthy environment for everyone.

“So we focus on being incredibly inclusive and just really encouraging every kid to get out there and run," Dexinger said. "They don’t have to be fast you just have to come out have fun and try your best.”

She said parents and guardians also run and learn along side the kids.

“They also see their kids build self confidence build self esteem and they look forward to coming each week,” she shared.

The beginning of the series started on April 16th and runs until May 17th. Dexinger said anyone can register at anytime no matter how far into the series they are. If you are interested in lacing up those running shoes you can register at this website.