The Great Pumpkin Farm to host Fourth of July celebration

WKBW
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jun 27, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Great Pumpkin Farm will host a Fourth of July celebration this weekend.

The events begin Saturday and continue through Monday. All tickets can be purchased at the Great Pumpkin Farm box office.

Below you can find the schedule of events and you can find more information here:

Saturday, July 2
Open noon to 9 p.m.
Ride all rides, play family-friendly games, enjoy lots of great food
FREE face painting & balloon art 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Hula hoop and Juggling demonstrations 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The bar is open with bands playing throughout the day
$10pp non riders & $20pp for wristband to ride all rides
(All riders must have wristband/ kids 2 and under are free)

Sunday, July 3
Open noon to 9 p.m.
Ride all rides, play family-friendly games, enjoy lots of great food
FREE face painting & balloon art 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Hula hoop and Juggling demonstrations 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The bar is open with bands playing throughout the day
$10pp non riders & $20pp for wristband to ride all rides
(All riders must have wristband/ kids 2 and under are free)

Monday, July 4
Open noon to 9 p.m.
Ride all rides, play family-friendly games, enjoy lots of great food
FREE face painting & balloon art 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Hula hoop and Juggling demonstrations 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The bar is open with bands playing throughout the day
Bring your blanket for spectacular fireworks at dusk
$10pp non riders & $20pp for wristband to ride all rides
(All riders must have wristband/ kids 2 and under are free)

