The Great Pumpkin Farm is now open in Clarence

The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence is now open for the season.
CLARENCE, NY (WKBW) — Fall is in the air, and right on cue, The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence is rolling out the pumpkins for it's opening weekend of the season.

This is an annual treat for so many Western New Yorkers.

People came out in droves to enjoy things like pedal cars, a petting zoo and plenty of refreshments like doughnuts and cider.

This is a special year for farm as they celebrate their 30th anniversary season.

The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence is now open 7 days a week from 10 until 7.

