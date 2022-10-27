The future of Kensington Expressway: what the community wants to see restored

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Terrance Robinson said he's lived through all the phases of the Kensington Expressway. He told 7 News he has been in the surrounding community for more than 60 years and still lives on Humboldt Parkway today.

"You know, when I was a kid, every five blocks was a butcher, baker, candlestick maker," said Terrance Robinson, long time Humboldt Parkway resident. "You know, corner bar, hardware store."

Robinson even thought back to memories he had from when his father first heard the news of the new expressway coming to town.

"I tell you, my dad thought it was the best thing since sliced bread," said Robinson. "We're talking the 60s modern, you know transportation-centric."

However, Robinson said so much has changed since those days.

"It's only recently that we're getting a strong segment that would like to see it really restored," said Robinson.

Wednesday evening at the Eugene V. Debs Hall Social Club was a packed house. Many community members and leader joined together sharing the same desire of making their voice heard when it comes to the future of the Kensington Expressway.

"Put the park back in the middle," said Richard Cummings, Restore Our Community Coalition Committee Member. "It will encourage home development on the streets. It will encourage businesses to be back on Jefferson. So it will bring the economic value of our community back up to where it should have been."

Congress for the New Urbanism states the project could generate up to $2.8 million in new property tax revenue over a 30 year period along with $76.7 million in household wealth. However, many community members were not quick to celebrate. Many said a big red flag in the project's plan was that only a portion of the original parkway would be brought back to life. Many even calling the current plans the "Kensington Cap."

"That means that we're always going to be stunted," said Greg Delany, University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning. "This is not some phase one of a full restoration of a parkway. Don't be fooled. It is the final project and it is all we will ever get of the restoration parkway. It is less than a third of the original parkway if we allow this to move forward."

Many at the meeting said they're glad the expressway is getting attentions but hope there is still a chance the entire area can get the change it needs.