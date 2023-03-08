The Food Court Skatepark is bringing indoor skating to McKinley Mall all year round

BLASDELL, N.Y. — A recent study found that within 10 years there will only be about 150 malls left in the country as major retailers like JC Penny, Macy's and Sears have faced bankruptcy. Experts say malls are either going to have to adapt or fail and McKinley Mall is looking at a new project they're hoping will ramp up foot traffic.

When it comes to skating, sometimes it's best to leave it to the pros. However, some skaters in Western New York wonder if it's even possible to become a pro when there isn't always a space to practice and the weather here isn't always ideal for skating outside.

"At least me I go to like garages in the winter and stuff like that," said Cole Beiter, Skater. "Something that has a little bit of cover but you get kicked out of those from police and people that just don't want you skating."

But in just a few months, inside McKinley Mall, a major new skating destination could change all of that.

"So in this area, we're going to have concrete ledges," said Weldon Jones, Owner of Food Court Skate Park. "Stuff that you would see skaters traditionally skating in parking lots and what not. But we're going to have that here So it's going to be an awesome spot for you to practice, get your skating in without getting in trouble in the real world."

Jones said construction for Food Court Skate Park is underway and with the help of skate park design company Ramp Carnies, this park will be a must visit.

"They build parks all over the world," said Jones. "So they're coming here to put probably the best skate park that Buffalo has ever seen right here in McKinley Mall. Skate boarding as a whole in this area is actually incredibly popular and we just need a spot to do it year round," said Jones. "So, it was a no brainier to try and set up a skate park inside of this mall."

Jones said it's the perfect place to open a premier skatepark even though many businesses have already shut the gate on their McKinley Mall store fronts.

"That is the exact reason why you would want to open up a spot here," said Jones. "Places are leaving because there isn't anything new and exciting happening. So when they leave it creates a vacancy and if everybody leaves it's never going to build itself back up."

"I'm just thinking this is so much radder than in the 80s when we came in here with skateboards and getting chased out by mall security and hiding our boards under Sears," said Matt Domanowski, Mentor to Weldon. "Like now we can legitimately be here."

Jones said they're planning to open up doors in mid to late April. You can find out more about the Food Court Skatepark here.