What happened to the OnCore golf complex? Plans revised for $30 million project in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In September 2019 plans were unveiled by Buffalo-based OnCore Golf Technology Inc., for a sports and entertainment complex on Kelly Island along the Buffalo River near RiverWorks.

OnCore Golf

7 News spoke with one of the planners Friday and found out there are numerous changes and the Complex will no longer be built on Kelly Island. The new location has yet to be disclosed.

OnCore Golf

OnCore Golf

Doug Swift, one of several financial and planning partners told 7 News the original renderings do not depict what the new complex will look like. He released a new rendering Friday showing the interior view of the golf tee line.

Doug Swift

Other notable changes to plans— it no longer includes a three-tiered golf driving range. That's now two-tiered.

Swift also says the hotel has been eliminated due to the economy and pandemic. He says there will still be banquet, event and meeting spaces.

Officials originally estimated the cost of the project at $30 million and said it could bring an estimated 400-500 jobs to Buffalo. Swift says it is still projected to cost $30 million but would bring with it 300 to 400 new jobs. It was originally scheduled to open in 2021. Swift says they will provide the new timeline within the next couple of months.

Swift says the complex will provide "fun, family entertainment for all ages and all abilities" and you don't have to be a seasoned golfer to enjoy what it will offer. We reached out to the city, and we're told "the city has a commitment to the project that it was previously briefed on."