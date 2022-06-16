What happened to Nik Wallenda's plans to invest in Niagara Falls?

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Daredevil Nik Wallenda returned to Niagara Falls on Wednesday to mark 10 years since his tightrope walk over the falls.

Back then, Wallenda discussed bringing a permanent attraction to the Cataract City. However, a decade later, that project has yet to happen.

When asked about the status of a permanent attraction at the Falls, Nik Wallenda said he was told that funding was in place and that plans to build an attraction in Niagara falls were a sure thing before he made the announcement years ago.

He said, "when I come in to announce something, I'm assured it's happening and with that deal I was assured. I didn't even hear from anyone. It just went away . . . gone, which makes me look like a fool."

But Wallenda said he's not giving up because he says he believes in this area and it's where his heart is.

That said, he blames the roadblocks on politicians and business leaders. Wallenda added, "it's local businesses not getting along with politicians. It's who's hand do I have my pocket in?"

Wallenda says the conversations are ongoing about the project and he hopes the current mayor of Niagara Falls can make it come to fruition.

Mayor Robert Restaino, who was not in office at the time of Wallenda's walk in 2012, told 7 News he will work with the daredevil and hopefully bring the project to fruition.

