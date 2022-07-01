Waiting for prices at the pump to fall a month after the gas tax holidays began

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On June 1 'gas tax holidays' went into place across New York State and some Western New York counties, but motorists are still waiting for pump prices to fall one month later.

When the gas tax holidays went into place, the average price of a gallon of gas in WNY was $4.82, one week ago the average was $4.87 and today the average price is $4.83.

According to AAA, prices at the pump dropped initially but oil prices have increased dramatically and the gas tax holiday hasn't been enough to offset the rising oil prices.

Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties all implemented gas tax holidays on top of the state's, and the current average price for a gallon of gas in those counties is:

Niagara - $4.78

Erie - $4.85

Chautauqua - $4.83

Cattaraugus - $4.85

Orleans and Genesee counties did not implement gas tax holidays on the county level, and the average prices for a gallon of gas in those counties is:

Orleans - $4.98

Genesee - $4.85

7 News spoke to drivers who say they have noticed that prices have not changed much and Erie County Legislator Chris Greene told 7 News "we definitely need questions answered," after hearing complaints from constituents about varying gas prices throughout the county.

According to Greene he has seen the varying prices even within the same franchise and he has sent a letter to the Division of Consumer Protection to look into it. He expects to receive a response within the next few days.

If you think your neighborhood gas station is price gouging you can report it here.