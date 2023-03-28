Push for a set plan on sidewalk snow removal in City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Although Buffalo is not dealing with heavy snow, sidewalk snow removal is still top of mind for Justin Booth.

"Buffalo is known for its snow - nationally," Booth said.

As chair of Common Council's Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board, Booth said he wants to see more action taken.

In November, council members were fine-tuning snow removal plans but noticeably absent from that were plans to remove snow on sidewalks.

SEE: City leaders continue to fine-tune snow removal plan as some upset over what's not in plan

"We would really like to see the city at least delve into this issue a little deeper," Booth.

Booth addressed council members Tuesday afternoon presenting suggestions for how the city can move forward, even pointing to examples just down the 90. Both Rochester and Syracuse have snow removal plans for their sidewalks. Booth said city residents are concerned over the snow that piles up at bus stops.

"I'm sure we've all seen a single mother with a child and a carriage trying to get onto the bus with that snow mound," Booth said.

Most council members, like Rasheed Wyatt, agreed that starting a pilot project, like a focus on clearing bus stops, could help get the process started.

"If we're talking about complete plans and 'walkable' communities, we must consider winter because we have more winter than we do summer," Wyatt said.

Niagara District Common Council Member David Rivera said he urges caution before going down this path and to keep the price tag in mind.

"It should be very targeted and that's the only way i would agree to it if it's very targeted and very specific as to what and where snow will be removed," Rivera said.

Some council members suggested adding a line to the budget to get the ball rolling on these snow removal plans ahead of next winter.