Niagara County farm bounces back after devastating flooding one year ago

CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's amazing the difference one year makes, and Freatman Farm in Cambria is back to normal after suffering a devastating flood at this time last year. The farm has been around since 1920.

"My father is 74-years-old, and said in his lifetime he's never seen the water that high," said Jeff Freatman, who is fourth generation of the family-owned farm.

"It was heartbreaking when we first saw it," said Freatman. "Getting choked up now just thinking about it, but it was a really challenging time."

Freatman said about 90% of the tomatoes, squash and pumpkins were destroyed. In total about 60 acres flooded, some parts were buried with as much as three feet of water. Freatman said the flooding led to pathogens and diseases getting into the crops, so they had to relocate plants for this summer's harvest.

"We got through it, a lot of support and a lot of good people working here," said Freatman.

However now in 2022, Freatman said they are enjoying the harvest. The farm now has an abundance of fresh zucchinis, green peppers, sweet corn, cabbage and more. They wash and pack the vegetables to then distribute to local markets, including nine Wegmans stores