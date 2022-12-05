Jamestown Public Schools launches anonymous reporting system for school community

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new system launched for the Jamestown Public Schools community to submit concerns.

This anonymous reporting system is meant for middle and high school students, teachers and administrators to be aware and recognize warning signal and threats. The 'Say Something Anonymous Reporting System' is a way for the school community to recognize if the signs or threats could happen at school, on social media or in the community.

"The need is greater today than it ever has been and I think that’s a direct result of the pandemic and the impact that it's had on everyone's social, emotional well-being," Dr. Kevin Whitaker, JPS superintendent, said.

The school previously had similar systems like this in place, but submitting anonymously is what's new and different and something the students requested. Whitaker said the new system allows students to submit tips about classmates or concerns they heard anonymously.

"What’s important to them is they’re able to make a report in a way that’s anonymous and have it be acted on rapidly," he said.

Whitaker said since this system has launched it has been extremely beneficial for students. This system comes about a month after a bullying incident at the high school.

Raquel Diaz said her son was bullied and it was all caught on video.

"Bullying has gotten out of hand. Period," she said.

When Diaz heard about this new system, she felt it wasn't enough.

"We're failing as a community at this point," she said.

Given what happened to her son Diaz said she and other parents feel more needs to happen

"I think there's just more steps that we need to take," she added.

7 News' Kristen Mirand asked Whitaker if a system like this would have prevented what happened to Diaz's son.

"As a result of that event we had conversations with students," he said, "Our conversations went something like every 10 feet did you have an adult in the building that you could have spoken to? And now you'd have an opportunity to just use your phone in order to make a report, and that's your responsibility as a member of our community."

Whitaker said once a tip is sent, it is separated into different categories based on the level of seriousness. From there it's assessed by a team for next steps, whether that's support or intervention.

For for parents like Diaz, she hopes there can be more outlets of support.

"No kid should have to feel the way my kid felt," Diaz said.