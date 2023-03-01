Hotel Henry opening its doors once again

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two years after Hotel Henry shut its doors, the historic building will re-open to guests on Friday.

Management told 7 News that the loss of revenue during the pandemic led to the initial closure in February 2021. Six months later, Buffalo developer, Douglas Jemal, signed a 99-year lease on the historic landmark.

Jemal says he is very excited to bring new life to the property. "You pull up and you look at it and you can't help but fall in love with it," he said.

The hotel has 88 rooms, 5 suites, a meeting and banquet space, and plans for a restaurant, café, and bar. General manager, Karen Oleszak, said the hotel already has reservations coming in.