Family visits the Field of Honor to reflect on the true meaning of Memorial Day

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many people spend Memorial Day throwing a burger on the grill, enjoying the outdoors or spending time with family, but that's not what the day is truly all about.

"This day means a lot to us," Niagara Falls Resident Lisa Sootheran said. "I'm going to cry. My dad was in the Army and my brother is in the Navy. Of course my dad has passed since but my brother is still out there but he's not out here. But we're celebrating because it means a lot to us."

For Sootheran, her family gathering had to happen at Hyde Park which is just across the way from the Niagara Falls Veterans Memorial. She said this park is close to her heart because her father and brother have both served in the United Stated Armed Forces.

"Did you guys know that grandpa and Uncle Mike are both on the all," Sootheran asked her family. "Actually, I've never been to the wall. I can't bring myself to go there yet but I will someday. Maybe today."

Before reaching these solid granite walls and reading the names of those who have served you can now walk by the Field of Honor.

"There are 330 flags, the large flags that represent the men and women who were killed in action in New York State since this war on terror began," Community Memorial Day Parade Board Member, Dr. Kristen Jacobsen. "There are 468 small flags in between that represent the men and women who were killed in service since the inception of the city of Niagara Falls itself."

Jacobsen said this first-of-its-kind display in Niagara Falls was made possible by the city's administration, several volunteers and organizations like the Killed In Action Memorial Road March and Hand Healing Heroes. She said she believes it will always be one of the most moving projects she'll ever take part in.

"Most everyone knows somebody that they've lost and being able to have something up to represent that really brings it home in a positive way because nobody should ever be forgotten," Jacobsen said.

And so, Sootheran said if you spent Memorial Day enjoying the sun, making new memories and ended up with a stomach full of food, great. Just as long as you kept in mind the reason why you did.

"You know, people fought for us to be able to have this day," Sootheran said. "Fought for us to be able to be free. We are free because of them and it's their day, not ours."