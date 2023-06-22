Buffalo police officers and firefighters receive COVID hazard pay after months of waiting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Employees who provide vital services to the city continued to work through the pandemic. Now they are finally receiving thousands of dollars in COVID hazard pay, known as Premium Pay.

For months, there was a push for city employees who worked through the pandemic to get their hazard pay.

Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President John Evans said the process was stagnant.

In November, South District Council Member Chris Scanlon introduced a resolution asking the city for updates as to when this money would be received and who would receive it. Scanlon said city employees who worked from March 2020 to June 2020 received a one-time payment of $4,000 from the Federal American Rescue Plan.

SEE MORE: Buffalo police & firefighters still waiting for COVID hazard pay

"Whether it's police, fire, public works, streets sanitation, dispatchers, you know these people were all working during this pandemic in dangerous situations putting their health and well-being in harm's way," Scanlon said.

Evans added, "Just really happy there was finally a breakthrough."