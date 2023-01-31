Buffalo Common Council shares fluoride frustrations, Buffalo Water Board chair absent from meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The latest chapter in the saga over what is and is not in Buffalo's water supply continues, this time inside the Buffalo Common Council chambers on Tuesday.

The Buffalo News first reported fluoride was not included in Buffalo water since 2015. The Buffalo Water Board said this was due to system upgrades.

Since then, Councilman David Rivera requested that the board chair, Oluwole McFoy, take questions from council members, but he was a no-show during Tuesday's meeting. McFoy sent a letter to the common council members explaining his absence is due to pending litigation after Buffalo parents filed a lawsuit over the fluoride situation.

"At the advice of counsel, I am unable to speak on the matter," McFoy wrote.

Still, this did not hinder the much-needed discussion among council members, doctors, and city residents who are upset over this developing situation.

"Nowhere in plain vision do you see where it says, 'fluoride is not being included,'" Councilman Rasheed Wyatt said while holding up a Buffalo water report.

Fluoride frustrations have continued as some city residents shared their concerns during Tuesday's meeting.

"When it comes to protecting our health, fluoride is a preventative mechanism," one Buffalo resident said.

The dental community also weighed in on what they called a shocking decision.

"There was zero consultation with any dental experts either locally or nationally," Dr. Joshua Hutter said.

Dr. Frank Barnashuk and Dr. Brendan Dowd also attended the meeting alongside Dr. Hutter.

"The negative effects on overall health all make these decisions that were recently and in the past made totally unwarranted," Dr. Dowd said.

Dr. Barnashuk said fluoride was removed in 'virtual secrecy.'

"It is time to reinstate fluoridation now. We owe it to the health and welfare of all of our citizens," he said.

Both the water board and Mayor Byron Brown said fluoride should be back in Buffalo's water by the end of 2023. Robert Corp, a junior partner with Lipsitz Green Scime Camria LLP, who helped file the class action lawsuit against the city, said that is not enough.

"We think that it's important that we have courts overseeing that and instructing them to do it immediately," Corp said.

He said their goal is to right the wrongs for the Buffalo parents spearheading this lawsuit.

"And we also think it’s critical that the damage that’s already occurred over the last 7 or 8 years that people haven’t been receiving the fluoridation is cured in some way," he added.