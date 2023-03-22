Braymiller Market responds following questions over need for federal grant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Braymiller Market says it could use the money to make up for lost revenue during the Covid-19 pandemic. The only grocery store in Downtown Buffalo is now responding to criticism about the city using public funds to help a private business make ends meet.

The City of Buffalo is looking for Buffalo's Common Council approval to give a half-million dollar federal grant to Braymiller Market on Ellicott Street. The market opened only a year and a half ago during the pandemic.

In a statement to 7 News Wednesday, the market said:

Braymiller Market greatly appreciates the City of Buffalo’s ongoing efforts to help identify and gain access to critical pandemic recovery funds, which will provide a much-needed financial bridge, during what has been an extremely tumultuous economic period for the business at our Downtown Buffalo location.



Since opening nearly two-years ago, our Downtown Market and Deli has weathered much uncertainty, while maintaining focus on providing the Central Business District, Waterfront, and adjacent and underserved East Buffalo neighborhoods with access to the very freshest food and produce offerings from across our region.



With between 40-60 seasonal employees, the Downtown Market and Deli has been successful in building a diverse workforce that truly reflects the makeup of our region. Our business has also expanded its wholesale services to support 100+ Western New York restaurants, meal preparation facilities, and foodservice providers—making Braymiller Market an essential component of the region’s food delivery eco-system.



We greatly appreciate the support of Evans Bank in providing financial flexibility to ensure the sustainability and future success of our Downtown location. The bank continues to be an active and collaborative partner.





Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the City of Buffalo's Office of Strategic Planning, said timing has been a challenge from the start.

"Because of the timing of the opening it wasn't able to access a lot of the COVID monies that was out there for other businesses that were already open and pre-existing," Mehaffy said.

There are also questions about on-time tax payments. A search of Erie County tax records by the 7 News I-Team shows the business owes more than $3,000 in taxes as of March 18th and was hit with a late fee.

WKBW

Both the market's owner and a spokesman for the city said all taxes have been paid and believe this is a processing issue.

The city also provided a statement on Braymiller's need for financial support.