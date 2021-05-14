BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy announced the FLOtilla of FLOATmingos returns to Hoyt Lake Saturday.

The FLOATmingos were introduced in the summer of 2020. The flamingo is the unofficial mascot of Olmsted and coined the name FLOATmingo for Frederick Law Olmsted.

There are now nine total floats available for rent through Hoyt Lake Rowboats.

“Our partnership with the Buffalo Maritime Center and Hoyt Lake Rowboats is appreciated in offering this exciting community amenity as a fun boating option this summer,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Executive Director, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. “Park use has increased by 40% and as we embark on a new park season, we strive to provide you, and your friends and family, with healthy green spaces to relax, rejuvenate and re-energize. An activity such as this is a tribute to the spirit of Buffalo and our cooperative resilience.”

In addition to FLOATmingos, rowboats are also available for rent daily from noon to 8:00 p.m. weather dependent.

FLOATmingos are $15 for 30 minutes and rowboats are $10 for 30 minutes. Reservations are recommended.