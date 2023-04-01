The FDA lays out the start to some new plans to ensure the supply of baby formula stays constant and safe

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — A big push to help families make ends meet - the FDA laid out new plans to ensure the nation's supply of baby formula stays constant and safe.

Those plans include new measures to make any potential disruptions of production less severe, expedited reviews for new formula products and improving training for inspectors.

Key elements of the strategy according to the FDA:



Ensuring industry is aware of requirements to develop and implement redundancy risk management plans.

Continuing to enhance inspections of infant formula manufacturers, including by expanding and improving infant formula training for investigators.

Expediting review of pre-market submissions for new infant formula products to mitigate or prevent shortages.

Continuing to monitor the infant formula supply and developing a forecasting model to enable FDA to prepare for and mitigate future supply disruptions.

Engaging with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. government partners who play a role in mitigating other factors that may influence the infant formula supply.

Improving the agency’s consumer education materials relating to infant formula on FDA.gov.

"Not being able to provide food as a parent to your child is scary," mom of three Alexcia Harrod said.

WNY Resources:



"We want to bridge that gap and fill in that lack of formula mothers cant find," Durham’s Maternal Stress-Free Zone doula and councilor Raymond Reynolds said.

