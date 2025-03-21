The Ellicottville Depot announces it will close at the end 2025 ski season after 46 years

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ellicottville Depot announced it will close at the end of the 2025 ski season after 46 years.
The announcement was made in a social media post which said in part:
"We would like to thank the many staff that have joined us over the decades in creating the Depot Family, who kept the place rockin' n' rollin', the pizzas cooking and the drinks flowing. We are grateful for Carl Matthews and Mike Nickolson who dreamed up, bucked up and opened up The Ellicottville Depot restaurant, before passing the torch to Moose and Vicky. Thank you to the skiers, families, and locals that helped make the Depot a community staple, and a haven after a cold day on the hill. Thank you to the strangers that stopped in and became long time friends, who always kept creating new memories with us. As Moose would say, "It was good to see you and good to be seen".
- Vicky, Izzy, Gwen and Moose Brown