The effort to tackle prescription drug prices in New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 80% of American adults say prescription drug prices are "unreasonable" and among those who make less than $90,000, nearly 70% say they have difficulty affording their medications.

With that in mind, some New York State elected leaders want the state to get into the business of manufacturing its own medicine, through the New York State Department of Health, as a way to deal with the cost and drug shortages.

The state senate recently passed a series of bills to tackle the price of prescriptions and among them, the New York Affordable Drug Manufacturing Act.

NYS Senator Gustavo Rivera, a sponsor of the Drug Manufacturing Act and supporter of the package of bills, joined 7 Voices on Tuesday to discuss the bills.