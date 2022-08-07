The Eden Corn Festival Parade returns to the Town of Tonawanda

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Eden Corn Festival Parade is making a comeback. Families lined the streets and cheered as horses, bands, choirs and almost anything else you could imagine passed by.

WKBW So much to see at the return of the Eden Corn Festival Parade

Although this parade was crowded, one father and son duo had no trouble claiming a space to call their own. William Houck Sr. and his son William Houck Jr. wouldn't tell 7 News the secret to their front row seat, but did share what being at the parade meant to them.

WKBW Father, William Houck Sr. (left) and his son, William Houcks Jr. (right) enjoying their front row seat at the parade.

"That's building memories," said Houck Sr.. "He'll remember being here with his father. It's kind of a family tradition."

It's a tradition Houck Sr. is happy to pass along. Houck Sr. has been attending Eden Corn Festival Parades since he was six years old and now his son values this festival just the same.

"It's very special for me," said Houck Jr. "And I'd like to pass this tradition on to, if I have kids when I get older or a family I'll pass this tradition along and bring them here too."

Houck Sr. and his son weren't alone at this parade, they had a good friend my their side. David Bartczak told 7 News he met the Houcks at the library and they've been good friends ever since.

WKBW The Houcks spending time with neighborhood friend, David Bartczak at the Corn Festival.

"We use the computers in the library and I met him there and we always talk," said Bartczak "Then I see him in the stores and I see him at the car shows. We both have antique cars."

Both Bartczak and Houck Sr. feel like this parade highlights Eden's sense of community.

"I think just the gathering of the people that over the years you see maybe once a year here," said Houck Sr.

This year for the Houcks is the year to get back to old traditions and make new memories.