The CROWN Act is putting an end to discrimination surrounding race-based hairstyles and textures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The CROWN Act is picking up steam all across the country. It's all about "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair." That means embracing all the textures and styles from coils and curls to braids and locs. However, for women of color navigating school and the workplace these styles are often met with bias and discrimination which is where the CROWN Act comes in.

Beautiful natural protective styles such as braids, twists, locs and bantu knots are often met with microaggressions and other negative actions in schools and in the workplace.



Help us protect our rights by signing the petition. https://t.co/7UUfZolipQ pic.twitter.com/yYZHQSpEjV — The CROWN Act (@thecrownact) March 13, 2023

"Well we braid all types of braids, knotless, sengalese twists, locs, passion twists," said Althea Williams-Little, Owner and Stylist at Hair to Go Natural. "Every braid you want to think of we do."

Williams-Little has been specializing in natural hairstyles for 35 years and has many options to choose from. But for women of color, the choice isn't always theirs.

"We are the only race that has to have a law passed to tell us how we could or could not wear our hair," asked Williams-Little. "I don't understand."

Hair discrimination is a reality that has only recently been prohibited by law through the CROWN Act. The legislation, which has been passed in 20 states, bars race-based discrimination, the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or style.

New York State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey, sponsored the CROWN Act in 2019here in New York and says the legislation is culturally ground breaking.

"So New York was the first location to have in enacted," said Bailey. "California passed it first but New York's went into effect first. So after California and New York there were a number of different states that have joined on to the CROWN Act Coalition and there a few states that have recently been hair based discrimination and federally theirs a piece legislation that's pending as well. And we want to send a message that we should not be defined by your hair."

The CROWN 2023 Workplace Research Study surveyed nearly 3,000 female identifying respondents and found Black women's hair is 2.5 times more likely to be perceived as unprofessional. Black women who wear their hair coily or textured are 2 times as likely to experience microagressions in the workplace compared to those who wear it straight. It also found that 54% of Black women feel they have to wear their hair straight to a job interview to be successful.

"It shouldn't be," said Williams-Little. "We are who we are. Your resume should say and speak for you."

Williams-Little and Bailey said afro centric hair is something that should be celebrated and embraced in all spaces.

"You know we wear our Crowns colloquially right," said Bailey. "Like I think it's important that your hair is your crown so it's very important that we teach the next generation that you're not gong to be discriminated against because of your hair."