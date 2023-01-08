The City of Good Neighbors comes together to pay respects and fundraise for the Liggans family

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The community continues to come together to support the Liggans family exactly one week after the tragic fire that killed five children. A vigil at the home on Dartmouth Avenue brought together those with heavy hearts to hug one another, wipe tears and pray.

"It's going to be so different now. One minute you see them and then the next minute you don't," Clarence and Lisa Liggans oldest nephew Vorrin Liggans said.

He said him and his family are still in a state of shock and disbelief. But when he thinks of the kids he cant do anything but smile.

"All I can say is they're just full of life and energy," he said. "Each one had a different type of character which set them apart from each other but all in one they're just one big joyful bunch of fruit thats all I can say and just smile and think about it."

With Lisa Liggans, the grandmother, still in critical condition, Vorrin said he wants nothing more than for her to recover. A Buffalo Fire Fighter Reshad Russell helped plan the vigil at the Darmouth house. He said all he could think about when planning the vigil was love.

"They will never be forgotten. Never be forgotten," Russell said.

Ways to donate to the Liggans family:



Just a few blocks away community members are hitting the court in efforts to raise money for the Liggans family. Two local restaurants took to the basketball court playing a charity game to raise money. It's Brothers restaurant against Luxor restaurant, two black owned businesses hoping to bring smiles to faces in this community.

"I saw everything that happened with the family and it kinda touched my heart. I cant imagine losing one of my kids; they lost five kids," basketball game organizer Robert Cornelius said.

He said he can't imagine what the Liggans family is going through and when he heard the news his heart told him to help where he can. Basketball player Denzel Fuller laced up his shoes to play and said being on the court is his passion and it feels good to help his community just by hitting the court.

"It's to uplift and to being everyone together," Fuller said.

Liggans said he wants everyone to remember to cherish the time you have with those you love.

"You got to be thankful for the people that's around you and try to charish that moment as much as possible because you never know when him or her last days," Liggans said.