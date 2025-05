BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready to turn back time in Downtown Buffalo.

"The Cher Show" runs tonight through May 4th at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

The Tony-Award winning musical tells the story of Cher's rise to fame and her successes through her smash hits including 'Believe' and 'If I Could Turn Back Time.'

Tickets start at $43 and you can get yours here.