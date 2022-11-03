'The Cereal Spot' expands its menu, workers balance other jobs to chase dream

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Being a creative, out of the box ice cream shop is something that 'The Cereal Spot' is really good at. They've been crushing the game when they originally opened their doors, and they haven't slowed down.

They're not complacent with their success either. They moved into a bigger, more convenient space on Elmwood Avenue, which has allowed them more seating, as well as more kitchen space.

The crew over at 'The Cereal Spot' is also expanding its menu, and wants to be known as more than just a place that sells sweet breakfast food or dessert options. Between sandwiches, paninis, and even holiday themed lunch/dinner options, they're trying to expand to a broader audience.

You can see their new menu by clicking here.