"The Carnival" returns to WNY Memorial Day Weekend

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fun, family-friendly event is set to return to Western New York this Memorial Day weekend.

Hammerl Amusements announced on Friday, that beginning Friday, May 28, visitors to the Eastern Hills Mall can enjoy carnival food, amusement rides and games.

Visitors will need to buy tickets ahead of time. Only 500 tickets will be available for individual time slots to help control capacity and enable social distancing. Children two and under are free.

Tickets are available for the following time slots:



Friday, May 28: 6pm-9pm

Saturday, May 29: 11am-2pm, 2:30pm-5:30pm & 6pm-9pm

Sunday, May 30: 11am-2pm, 2:30pm-5:30pm & 6pm-9pm