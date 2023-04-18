The call to serve coming from local fire departments as the need for volunteers has increased

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The men and women who wear firefighter uniforms are the ones who help keep the community safe, but state data shows the number of volunteer firefighters has fallen by a third since 1998. Governor Kathy Hochul proposed paying volunteer firefighters, like John Kolb in Hamburg, in her state of the state address.

"There's people that sit in the background and then the people that do the work," Kolb said. "I want to be a person that is upfront doing the work to help out the people of my community."

His next door neighbors were fire chiefs and after many conversations with Kolb said he couldn't say no.

"It came to the point where I said 'you know i really want to do this,' he said with a smile. "Its the greatest thrill in the world."

Forty years of volunteering and he shared he doesn't see an end in sight. But also said firehouses, just like his, are in need of volunteers.

"We need help," he stated.

Edward Tase is the President of the Firefighter Association of the State of New York.

"There's always a job for a man or woman that wants to step forward and get involved," Tase said.

A statewide push to attract more volunteers will soon be underway. For those interested, here in Wester New York, will have an opportunity to visit a fire station near them, ask questions, try on gear, tour the fire engines, hear about possible benefit increases and more.

These recruitment efforts will continue through next weekend when firehouses across the state will open their doors to the public for open houses.

