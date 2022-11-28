Watch Now
The Buffalo Zoo is dressed in holiday spirit as it kicks off it's holiday season with the annual Zoo Lights

Zoo lights
Posted at 11:16 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 23:22:47-05

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo has kicked off its Christmas season by covering the zoo in holiday spirit and lights. Their annual Zoo Lights after hours event is spreading some Christmas joy and creating a space for some family fun.

"I think it's really important just to get the kids out there and keep everything alive and be able to see everybody and celebrate together," mom of two Mindy Becker said.

For some kids like Sophia Eisenman, this is a special event because Christmas is one of her favorite holidays.

"It really brings out the Christmas spirit and see all the pretty lights," she said. "It's really cool to go inside all the exhibits and lights and Christmas trees."

Director of Marketing and Events at the Buffalo Zoo, Julie Mogavers, said the bow on top of this event is that all proceeds go to taking care of the animals.

"Everything that we do here at the Buffalo Zoo benefits our animals and our team and our community," Mogavers said. "And it gives the community an opportunity to see something different that they might not normally see."

For more information on the Zoo Lights click this link.

