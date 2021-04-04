The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra joins Blessed Trinity Church to celebrate Easter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a special Easter celebration at Blessed Trinity Church in Buffalo.

"We wanted to do something extra special for Sunday. Because we received some donations, we were able to find some members of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra to join us for Mass on Sunday," Elizabeth Clay, the music director at Blessed Trinity Church, said.

Dozens gathered in the church, while others attended Mass virtually.

"I actually have to say our celebration this year was even more joyful even than our masses in 2019. The reason for that is we have a new pastor at our church. His name is Father Bob Gebhard. He has really brought a positive energy in spite of the pandemic to our community," Clay said.

The special music on the Easter Holiday brought joy to this Buffalo community.

"It absolutely helps to lift spirits of our community to be able to do something special especially on Easter. It's our largest celebration of the liturgical calendar," Clay said.