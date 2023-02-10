The Buffalo History Museum prepares for inaugural Valentine's Day Dance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday this year, which doesn't make celebrating during the week super easy. That doesn't mean it's impossible to spend time with your significant other on the weekend though!

The Buffalo History Museum is making sure you and your partner can have a blast during the season of love at their inaugural Sweethearts Dance. This isn't just any ol' love-themed celebration. This is a 1950's love-themed celebration.

Museum doors open at 6:30 pm, with a special 50's dance lesson with Swing Buffalo at 7. Then, at 7:30, the Alex Rene Big Band featuring Donna Kerr will perform. So, those newly practiced dance moves can be put to good use.

The museum hopes all guests wear their best 50's attire and 'bring their dancing shoes!' Tickets are $50 per person!

You can find more information about the Valentine's Day dance by clicking here.