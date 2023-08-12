'The Buffalo Bills are the best neighbors to have': Fan favorite restaurant prepares for football season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia, we just have one more sleep until we get the first glimpse of the team in action, at Highmark Stadium this season.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun headed down to Orchard Park to see how some fan favorite spots are getting ready for game day!

The season outlook is looking good for Danny's Buffalo Cuisine near Highmark Stadium.

"Ever since COVID ended, the business has been fantastic," Danny's Buffalo Cuisine owner, Mark Ebeling said.

The 35-year-old, family-owned business will be getting its feet wet with tomorrow's preseason home game.

He told Kassahun folks have already been calling dibs on his property for parking.

"This year is pretty intense because everybody is calling about parking campers and parking cars. They have no idea about what they are going to do because the whole area has changed now. They lost a lot of parking by the Bills Stadium and a couple of lots got sold down the street so they used to call it the mud lot, so everybody that's parked there is scrambling for parking spots," Ebeling said.

Known for its Buffalo chicken soup, Ebeling said that won't be the only thing that entices his longtime and out of town customers.

"Every year is good. The Bills bring a lot of business to the area. That's why everybody was so excited when the stadium said they were going here. It's a big part of this area. It's been this part of this area for 50 years now, and it's going to be here another 50 years," Ebeling said. "I have always said, the Buffalo Bills are the best neighbors to have."