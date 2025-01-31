The Buffalo Auto Show is underway with a range of vehicles on display

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Auto Show is currently taking place at the Buffalo Convention Center, showcasing a range of vehicles from luxury models to more affordable options.

Joe and Debbie Dagustine attended the show to find their next vehicle, exploring options like the Dodge Durango and an electric Volkswagen.

"My price range is anywhere from 50 to probably 65," said Joe Dagustine, as he and Debbie considered their options at the show.

John Markowitz from the New York Power Authority addressed concerns about electric vehicle range, noting that extreme cold can reduce range by about 25%.

The Dagustines initially considered the electric Volkswagen, but Joe expressed concerns about the vehicle's price and electric-only nature. After learning about electric vehicle range issues, the couple decided to explore hybrid options, eventually returning to the Dodge Durango due to its affordability and incentives.

Ultimately, the Dagustines chose the Dodge Durango, appreciating its price point and available rebates.

