The Broadway Market raises awareness during Black History Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we head in to Black History Month, Buffalo's Broadway Market is helping to raise awareness for Black businesses.

The market is offering 25 dollar vouchers for customers who spend 10 dollars at participating Black-owned retailers.

Mayor Byron Brown says this initiative helps to highlight Black businesses not just at the market, but in the city overall.

"The stronger out businesses are, the stronger our city is."

In addition, Buffalo's very own Black musicians will be performing live shows for customers as they browse and buy throughout February.

The gift certificates are redeemable until February 24, the last Saturday of the month.

