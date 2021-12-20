Watch
"The Big WECK - Big Food Drive" kicks off Monday

Posted at 7:01 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 07:01:17-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local radio station needs your help to make sure no Western New Yorker goes hungry this winter.

WECK Radio is holding "The Big WECK - Big Food Drive" this week to help benefit FeedMore WNY.

The station is collecting donations of non-perishable food items from Monday, December 20 through Wednesday, December 22.

You can drop off goods from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm at their studios at 2900 Genesee Street.

If you can't make it to the station, you can call (716) 277-0917 or visit their website to arrange for a donation pickup.

Non-perishable food items will be accepted through 6:00 pm on December 22.

